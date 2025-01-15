Below is a round up of Wednesday’s KNVB Cup action.
Go Ahead Eagles 3-1 Twente
Go Ahead Eagles scored two late goals to knock FC Twente out of the cup.
The game was end to end from the start but just before the break, in-form Sem Steijn fired FC Twente ahead.
After an hour, Oliver Edvardsen equalised for the hosts before an excellent goal by Mats Deijl made it 2-1. In injury time, Mathis Suray completed the scoring.
RKC Waalwijk 1-2 Utrecht
Sebastien Haller scored twice as Utrecht came from behind to defeat RKC Waalwijk.
RKC began the game brightly and Richonell Margaret made it 1-0 in the 18th minute. The goal was initially disallowed but overturned by VAR.
Haller made his appearance off the bench in the second half and he equalised after 22 seconds on the pitch with a close range finish. The striker then put Utrecht ahead with a penalty.
RKC had the ball in the net through Chris Lokesa but it was disallowed for a foul.
Rijnsburgse Boys 1-4 Feyenoord
Santiago Gimenez scored twice as Feyenoord had no problem with their amateur opponents.
It only took four minutes before Gimenez fired Feyenoord into the lead before Givairo Read latched onto an Antoni Milambo pass to net a quick second.
In the 40th minute, Gimenez added a third and a rout was threatened but the hosts managed to pull one back before the break. Ilias Kariouh gave Rijnsburgse Boys a chance.
Feyenoord remained in full control after the break but only one further goal came as Ibrahim Osman netted in stoppage time.
Feyenoord head into the last eight.