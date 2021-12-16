The final three KNVB Cup second-round ties took place on Thursday night. Below is a round-up of the action.
Cambuur 1-2 NEC Nijmegen
In an all-Eredivisie tie, NEC Nijmegen progressed at the expense of in-form Cambuur.
After only two minutes, Ole Romeny gave the visitors the lead with a lovely finish before Dirk Proper made it 2-0 just before the break.
In the second half, substitute Sam Hendriks pulled one back for Cambuur but NEC Nijmegen managed to hold on for the victory.
Heerenveen 2-0 De Treffers
It took some time, but Heerenveen eventually sealed a victory over amateur side De Treffers.
The home side dominated but it took until the 74th minute until Siem de Jong finally broke the deadlock Joey Veerman then sealed the victory with a last minute winner.
Other result: Achilles Veen 0-2 DVS’33