PSV Eindhoven and Ajax clash in the KNVB Cup final on Sunday. Kick-off in De Kuip is at 17:00 BST.
Feyenoord are running away with the Eredivisie title so Sunday’s clash is the only realistic way that PSV Eindhoven or Ajax can lift silverware before the end of the campaign.
PSV goes into the game in better shape, having defeated Ajax 3-0 in the league last weekend. That win also put the Eindhoven side on course for second place and a Champions League spot.
John Heitinga will be expecting a reaction from his Ajax side, that are having a poor campaign both on and off the pitch. This will be the last chance for a trophy for some of these players before the club does a planned clear-out in the summer.
This match-up is a repeat of last year’s KNVB Cup final which saw PSV Eindhoven come out on top 2-1 thanks to goals from Erick Gutierrez and Cody Gakpo.
Ajax still has the most KNVB Cup wins with 20 while PSV has 10.
Team News
Ruud van Nistelrooy has confirmed that Joel Drommel will start the clash in goal as he has done the whole tournament. He will be without Mauro Junior but that is the only absentee.
Van Nistelrooy may select the same outfield players that defeated Ajax last week.
Possible PSV line-up: Drommel, Teze, Van Aanholt, Ramalho, Branthwaite, Sangare, Veerman, Til, Simons, Bakayoko, De Jong
Ajax were without Devyne Rensch, Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez last weekend but all three resumed training this week.
Kian Fitz-Jim and Ahmetcan Kaplan are the only absentee’s but it remains to be seen whether Rensch and Kudus will be fit enough to start.
Possible Ajax line-up: Rulli, Sanchez, Hato, Alvarez, Timber, Grillitsch, Taylor, Berghuis, Bergwijn, Tadic, Kudus
Odds
PSV 9/5 Draw 5/2 Ajax 29/20
How they reached the final
PSV started their tournament with a 2-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam before they saw off Emmen and ADO Den Haag, both 3-1. In the semi-final they ended amateur side Spakenburg’s dream run with a 2-1 win.
Ajax won their opener 2-1 against Den Bosch and then defeated Twente 1-0 and De Graafschap 3-0. The semi-final saw them overcome rivals Feyenoord 2-1.
Key Players to watch
Xavi Simons
The star of this PSV Eindhoven side is undoubtedly Xavi Simons with the 20-year-old currently joint Eredivisie scorer with 15 goals. He has scored once in the run to the KNVB Cup final and will be aiming to lift his first major trophy with the club.
Simons is the main creative force for PSV and he will be deployed on the left wing, but can drift inside to pick up the ball and cause havoc.
Dusan Tadic
The Serbian is still the key Ajax attacker and should be deployed through the middle on Sunday. He currently has 17 assists and nine goals in the Eredivisie, despite not having one of his finest campaigns.
If Ajax can get Tadic in the right positions he is the man to cause PSV issues.
A great final awaits
It is set to be a great clash on Sunday with two sides desperate to end the season with a trophy.
Can PSV continue their form for last weekend or will Ajax get revenge?
Let us know your prediction in the comments.