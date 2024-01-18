A goal from Davy Propper was enough to lead Vitesse Arnhem to a 1-0 victory over AFC Amsterdamsche in the KNVB Cup last 16.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Davy Propper was making his first start of the season after recovering from a serious knee injury and the midfielder fired the hosts in front after 27 minutes.
AFC knocked PEC Zwolle out in the previous round but they struggled to create opportunities. In the second half, Million Manhoef came close to making it 2-0 but he struck the post.
Tim Linthorst missed the only decent chance for AFC with ten minutes to go before Vitesse had a goal disallowed for offside.
Vitesse will progress to the last eight of the competition.