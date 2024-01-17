The KNVB Cup continued on Wednesday with two last 16 matches and one delayed second round match. Below is a round of the action.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
PSV 3-1 Twente
PSV Eindhoven set up a last 16 clash with Feyenoord after seeing off Twente in the Philips Stadion.
In a delayed second-round clash, PSV lost Joey Veerman in the warm-up, but Yorbe Vertessen gave them the lead early on with a fantastic strike.
Ten minutes into the second half, Luuk de Jong headed in a second before Johan Bakayoko’s fierce strike made it 3-0. Manfred Ugalde pulled one back but there was no danger of a comeback.
PSV will now come up against Feyenoord in Rotterdam next week for a place in the quarter-finals.
NEC Nijmegen 2-1 Go Ahead Eagles
A wonder-strike from Sai van Wermeskerken led NEC Nijmegen to victory over Go Ahead Eagles.
The game was even at the start but NEC began to take control as it went on and Magnus Mattsson hit the post. In the 35th minute, Koki Ogawa fired NEC in front.
In the 72nd minute, Van Wermeskerken found the net with a lovely volley from distance to seal NEC’s place in the quarter-finals. Robin Roelfs own goal before the end was nothing but a consolation.
Almere City 1-2 Fortuna Sittard
Kaj Sierhuis scored a double to seal Fortuna Sittard’s place in the KNVB Cup quarter-finals.
Jason van Duiven was handed his first start for Almere City but it was the striker on the other team that stole the show. In the 25th minute, Sierhuis converted from close range to make it 1-0 before the striker made it 2-0 after a scramble in the box.
Almere City made three substitutes at half time with van Duiven among the players brought off. The changes didn’t start a comeback but Kornelius Hansen did pull one back before the end.
Fortuna Sittard held on to seal their spot in the last eight.