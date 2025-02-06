PSV Eindhoven moved into the KNVB Cup semi-finals after a 2-0 win over Feyenoord. Go Ahead Eaagles are also through.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Feyenoord went into the game knowing it was realistically their last chance of silverware this season but they were behind after ten minutes. Johan Bakayoko applied the finish but questions will be asked whether Ismail Saibari obstructed Timon Wellenreuther and if the goal should have stood.
Before the break, Givairo Read came close to an equaliser but his shot was well saved by Joel Drommel. Early in the second half, Ivan Peresic was denied by the post as PSV chased a second.
Antoni Milambo missed a good chance for Feyenoord and shortly afterwards, PSV killed the game with a second. Saibari set up Guus Til for an easy tap in.
PSV progresses and remain on course for the domestic double.
Go Ahead Eagles 3-1 Noordwijk
Go Ahead Eagles ended the cup run of amateur side Noordwijk to book their place in the semi-finals.
Mathis Suray opened the scoring for the hosts in the 28th minute but Noordwijk managed to stay in the game and it remained in the balance until five odd second half minutes. In the 73rd minute, Dylan Rietveld put the ball in his own net to make it 2-0 before his teammate Giovanni Fonseca followed suit shortly afterwards.
Ruben Marcus pulled one back for the visitors but it was too late and Go Ahead Eagles progressed to the semi-finals.