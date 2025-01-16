The final two matches of the KNVB Cup round of 16 took place on Thursday. Below is a round up of all the action.
De Graafschap 0-2 Heracles Almelo
Heracles Almelo are safely into the last eight after a victory over De Graafschap.
In the 13th minute, Thomas Bruns fired Heracles in front and the away side were comfortable for the rest of the first half.
The hosts barely threatened until the second half when Tristan van Gilst failed one on one with Fabian de Keijzer.
Substitute Suf Podgoreanu then settled the game for Heracles only a minute after coming on the pitch. That proved enough for Heracles to move forward.
Quick Boys 3-2 Heerenveen (After Extra-Time)
Quick Boys have reached the last eight of the KNVB Cup after an extra-time win over Heerenveen.
Heerenveen failed to register a shot in the first half with the hosts dominant from the start. The deserved opening goal came ten minutes before the break as Neville Ogidi Nwankwo headed in a corner.
Ilias Sebaoui equalised early in the second half with an excellent strike from distance. Robin van Persie then decided to bring in Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Ion Nicolaescu and Amara Conde from the bench.
The substitutions worked with Jahanbakhsh crossing for Nicolaescu to put Heerenveen ahead.
Heerenveen seemed comfortable but with a few minutes left, Van Persie decided to give Andries Noppert a farewell substitution. The goalkeeper is being linked with San Lorenzo and he replaced Mickey van der Hart. Noppert cost Heerenveen as he gave away a penalty which was scored by Milan Zonneveld.
In the first half of extra-time, Heerenveen fell behind and Noppert looked poor again as he hesitated and Levi van Duijn headed in.
Quick Boys held on and they reach the last eighth, joining AZ, Noordwijk, PSV, Go Ahead Eagles, FC Utrecht, Heracles Almelo and Feyenoord.