The draw for the KNVB Cup semi-finals took place on Saturday evening.
The quarter-finals of the competition took place in midweek with Feyenoord, NEC Nijmegen, Groningen and Cambuur all booking their place in the last four.
Feyenoord are favourites for the tournament and they will take on Groningen at De Kuip for a place in the final. Cambuur will take on NEC Nijmegen in the other clash.
The games will take place between the 27th and 29th of February with the final taking place in April.