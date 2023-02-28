Amateur side Spakenburg has reached the quarter-finals of the KNVB Cup after a stunning 4-1 win at Utrecht.
Spakenburg had already knocked out Groningen on their route to the quarter-finals but Utrecht away was a tougher task for the amateur side.
Utrecht fielded an almost full-strength side against their second-division opponent but was missing their ill head coach Michael Silberbauer. After 12 minutes, Spakenburg was in front with Wimilio Vink firing an excellent volley into the net.
Tasos Douvikas, Hidde ter Avest, and Victor Jensen all had chances for the hosts but they failed to equalise before the break. After 53 minutes, Douvikas did have the ball in the net but it was ruled out for offside.
Just before the hour, Spakenburg doubled their lead with Floris van der Linden setting Luuk Admiraal in on goal and he made no mistake with his finish.
Douvikas pulled one back for Utrecht quickly but there would be no comeback as Spakenburg made it 3-1 through a Masies Artien. Van der Linden then sealed the sensational win with another header which started an exodus from the home crowd.
A big blow for Utrecht but Spakenburg progress to the final four and they are only the third amateur side to reach this stage.