Ajax’s loss to Hercules was not the only KNVB Cup second round action on Thursday with three other matches taking place. Below is a round-up.
Vitesse Arnhem 1-0 Heerenveen
They may be struggling in the league, but Vitesse Arnhem have sealed a spot in the third round of the KNVB Cup at the expense of Heerenveen.
The game was even and seemed to be heading for extra time until Amine Boutrah sealed it late on with a wonderful shot from distance.
Vitesse takes the win that will boost their confidence going into the new year.
Katwijk 1-2 Almere City
Almere City progressed to the third round despite being reduced to ten men in the first half.
The Eredivisie side seemed in big trouble when Ruben Doesburg made it 1-0 after 12 minutes and shortly after, Alvaro Pena was sent off for a second yellow card.
However, goals from Yoann Cathline and Kornelius Hansen turned the game around before the break. Almere City then managed to hold on to the victory in the second half.
Go Ahead Eagles 7-1 De Treffers
Go Ahead Eagles eased to victory over amateur side De Treffers in Deventer.
An own goal by Niels Kornelis put the hosts in front after 15 minutes and from there, Go Ahead Eagles did not look back. Sylla Sow made it 2-0 and Oliver Edvardsen then netted a double to make it 4-0 at half time.
Tim Waterink pulled one back for De Treffers but Victor Edvardsen added a fifth on 66 minutes. A double from Thibo Baeten then made it 7-1 in the end.