KNVB Technical Director Nigel de Jong has responded to Dean Huijsen’s decision to switch allegiances from the Netherlands to Spain.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
De Telegraaf reported on Tuesday that the centre-back, who is currently on loan at AS Roma, will choose Spain despite being born in the Netherlands and representing Oranje at youth level. He is set to be called into the U21 squad.
Reports in Spain on Wednesday also claimed that the 18-year-old had been granted Spanish nationality ahead of the switch.
Speaking to De Telegraaf, Nigel de Jong said, “Of course, all players with a double passport are free to make their own choice. We will always respect the choice a player makes. Over the past few years, we have enjoyed working with Dean with our national teams and we wish him every success for the future.”