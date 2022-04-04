According to De Telegraaf. the KNVB are hoping to quickly wrap up a deal to appoint Ronald Koeman as the future successor to Louis van Gaal.
The KNVB is pursuing Koeman as the successor to Van Gaal, who will step down after the World Cup in Qatar later this year.
Van Gaal announced on Sunday that he is battling prostate cancer but he still planning to lead his country to the World Cup finals in November. According to De Telegraaf, Koeman knew nothing about van Gaal’s illness through talks held so far.
The KNVB now plans to accelerate discussions with Koeman in light of Van Gaal’s announcement. The KNVB would like to have an alternative in place should Van Gaal be unable to lead Oranje as expected.