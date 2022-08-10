Mark Parsons is no longer the head coach of the Netherlands women’s team after a disappointing European Championships.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Netherlands were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the European Championships and their performances throughout the tournament were disappointing.
The KNVB has now announced that Parsons is no longer head coach of the national team after holding talks with the Englishman.
KNVB board member Jan Dirk van der Zee said in a statement, “In the run-up to and at the European Championship, both the game shown and the results were disappointing and we cannot afford that. The bar is set high. The Netherlands was defending champion and also a finalist at the last World Cup, we want to participate for the prizes. With a view to the current World Cup qualifying series, it has been decided that someone else will be at the helm in the very short term. That is not a nice decision, but that is also part of top football.”
Parsons took over as head coach from Sarina Wiegman in May of last year.