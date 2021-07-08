According to Algemeen Dagblad, the KNVB have made Louis van Gaal their number one choice to become the new head coach of the Netherlands.
The KNVB have completed their internal evaluation following Frank de Boer’s departure and they have decided that an experienced head coach is needed to guide Oranje through the World Cup qualifiers.
According to AD, an inexperienced club coach or a foreign manager are not options for the KNVB, who have made Louis van Gaal their priority appointment. They believe the 69-year-old is the best man for the job as they seek a real leader to get Netherlands back on track following the failed European Championship.
It would be a third term in charge of the Netherlands for Van Gaal should he say yes. However, that is not guaranteed with Van Gaal not having a coaching position since he departed Manchester United back in 2016. He was in the running to replace Frank de Boer last summer when Ronald Koeman left, but the KNVB decided on De Boer instead.
The former Manchester United, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Ajax boss is said to be open to the position but he did criticise the players last week. He said, “Look at the European Championship men. Then you see that a glorified bunch of stars can’t do it,”
KNVB mafia continues. Of course they have to hire same person for 3rd time, they run out of options. It has to be their guy. Results are not important.
why always back to coach who ever fail at oranje? why not try foreign who can bring a fresh idea for oranje?
After Van Gaal’s comments about a “glorified bunch of stars” and then seeing the way Denmark fought yesterday, I think Louis is a good pick if he can get NL to fight like the Danes then we may reach our potential
Poor selection
LVG is the one Dutch coach I am ok with, and considering the seemingly mutual admiration between the KNVB and Gio van Bronckhorst, it would be good for him to be an assistant.
What bothers me, is the KNVB’s absolute refusal to consider a foreign coach. There is no reasonable explanation for this. Belgium has been ranked number one for a while now with a Spanish coach. There is no shame in hiring who you believe is the best coach, regardless of where he is from. KNVB needs to progress and get with the times.