According to Algemeen Dagblad, the KNVB have made Louis van Gaal their number one choice to become the new head coach of the Netherlands.

The KNVB have completed their internal evaluation following Frank de Boer’s departure and they have decided that an experienced head coach is needed to guide Oranje through the World Cup qualifiers.

According to AD, an inexperienced club coach or a foreign manager are not options for the KNVB, who have made Louis van Gaal their priority appointment. They believe the 69-year-old is the best man for the job as they seek a real leader to get Netherlands back on track following the failed European Championship.

It would be a third term in charge of the Netherlands for Van Gaal should he say yes. However, that is not guaranteed with Van Gaal not having a coaching position since he departed Manchester United back in 2016. He was in the running to replace Frank de Boer last summer when Ronald Koeman left, but the KNVB decided on De Boer instead.

The former Manchester United, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Ajax boss is said to be open to the position but he did criticise the players last week. He said, “Look at the European Championship men. Then you see that a glorified bunch of stars can’t do it,”




Email, RSS Follow
admin (10714 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter