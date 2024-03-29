According to De Telegraaf, KNVB director Nigel de Jong is trying to convince Excelsior winger Couhaib Driouech to choose Oranje over Morocco.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The 21-year-old was very close to joining PSV Eindhoven in the summer while Feyenoord are also hoping to sign the exciting winger.
Now the Netherlands are trying to convince Driouech to pick Oranje with the De Telegraaf Kick-off podcast reporting that Nigel de Jong has held a meeting with the winger. It is unclear when this meeting was and what the outcome will be.
Driouech is a Morocco youth international but has never been called up to the main team. He has scored twelve times and added thirteen assists for Excelsior.