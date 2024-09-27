Wim Jonk has been added to Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands technical staff as an assistant manager.
Jonk joins the Netherlands set up as a replacement for Sipke Hulshoff, who joined Liverpool in the summer. Dwight Lodewedges stepped in for the European Championships but he was only a temporary addition.
Jonk signs a deal until the end of the 2026 World Cup and he will be on the bench for the first time next month when the Nations League continues against Hungary and Germany.
The 57-year-old was most recently the technical director and head coach of FC Volendam and he guided them to the Eredivisie. The former midfielder made 49 appearances for the Netherlands during his career and played for PSV Eindhoven, Ajax, Internazionale and Sheffield Wednesday.