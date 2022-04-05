According to De Telegraaf, Ronald Koeman has agreed a deal to become the next head coach of the Netherlands.
Louis van Gaal is the current Oranje head coach but he will step down after the World Cup in Qatar later this year.
The KNVB has been searching for a successor already and De Telegraaf is reporting that Koeman has agreed a deal to return as Oranje boss from the 1st of January 2023.
Koeman will return for his second spell in charge of the national team. He was first appointed in 2018 and led Netherlands to the UEFA Nations League final and also the European Championships. However, after the Euros were delayed he left for Barcelona, where he was sacked earlier this season.
Official confirmation from the KNVB is expected in due course.