Ronald Koeman believes Brian Brobbey is a serious option to start for the Netherlands at Euro 2024.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Koeman was a guest on ESPN on Sunday morning and he was initially asked about the form of Joshua Zirkzee, “I see someone who has a lot of freedom and drops in a lot, who is strong on the ball, but who is not always in the 16 where a striker should be. He is much more of a nine who plays along, something completely different from Brian Brobbey, who I think he has developed well in recent months.”
Koeman watched Brobbey in action against PSV Eindhoven on Saturday, “Yesterday (Saturday) He of course had two very important moments. He did not have the best approach for the first goal, but the follow-up was more than good (assist to Berghuis).
“He is of course incredibly fast and strong. This is great. He keeps an overview.”
Koeman confirmed he will consider starting with Brobbey at the Euros, “In the second half there was also a moment when he had a little too much trouble in his assumptions, so he doesn’t really create an open chance, but: he is developing, is fast, is strong, a serious option to go with him at the start.”
If Koeman sticks with a 5-3-3/3-5-2 formation, two strikers will not start the match, “That’s not my preference.”