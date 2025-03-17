Ronald Koeman has called Ajax defender Youri Baas and Brighton midfielder Mats Wieffer into the Netherlands squad to replace the injured Denzel Dumfries and Jerdy Schouten.
The KNVB had already confirmed that Schouten would miss the match and didn’t immediately announce a replacement. However, on Monday, Wieffer was called into the squad.
The midfielder has had a frustrating time this season with Brighton and isn’t a regular starter for the Premier League side.
Koeman has also been dealt a blow with Denzel Dumfries pulling out and he decided to make a surprising call to bring in Youri Baas. The 22-year-old has broken into the Ajax starting line-up this season as a centre-back. He can also play on the left of defence.