Ronald Koeman is feeling confident about Barcelona’s Champions League chances ahead of their clash with PSG.
On Tuesday, Barcelona clash with French champions PSG in the first leg of their Champions League clash.
Speaking to the media on Monday, Koeman is looking forward to the game, “We have known for a while that it will be a very difficult game because they have a very strong team. It will be two very interesting and very beautiful duels.”
Koeman doesn’t believe his side have anyone to fear in the competition though and feels they can win the trophy, “I don’t see any other teams that are much better than Barcelona. We have a great team, great players and we can beat anyone.”
For Koeman, it is not just a game between Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, “It is not a match between Messi and Mbappé. It’s a match between two teams with Messi, the best player in the world, on one side and who we need in his best form to win. And on the other hand, it’s almost the same for PSG with Mbappé, a very fast player who can make it very difficult for us. It will be a great match and the football fans should be able to enjoy these two.”