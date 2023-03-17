Ronald Koeman has named his Netherlands squad for the start of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.
The Netherlands kick off their Euro qualifying campaign away to France on the 24th before hosting Gibraltar.
Koeman has finalised his squad and there are places for Mats Wieffer (Feyenoord), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord) and Bert Verbruggen (Anderlecht). Sven Botman of Newcastle United could also make his debut.
Georginio Wijnaldum returns to the squad, but there is no place for in-form Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, who is in the U21s along with Ryan Gravenberch.
The full squad can be seen below.
It is simply ridiculous that kenny Tete and Frimpong who are having GREAT SEASONS are not part of the squad. Daley Blind is not even playing at Bayern and he has retired. SERIOUSLY?