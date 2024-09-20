The Netherlands provisional squad for the October internationals has been confirmed by Ronald Koeman.
This month, the Netherlands defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina and drew with Germany with their two opening Nations League ties. In October, Oranje travels to Hungary and Germany.
Koeman has named a provisional squad that sees recalls for Teun Koopmeiners, Stefan de Vrij and Micky van de Ven. However, Memphis Depay is still out as he has not yet played for Corinthians.
There are also no spots for Crysencio Summerville or Ian Maatsen, who are not yet first choices at their clubs.