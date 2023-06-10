Ronald Koeman gave a press conference on Saturday ahead of the Nations League clash with Croatia next week.
Netherlands clash with Croatia on Wednesday in the Nations League semi-finals, but do so without the injured Memphis Depay.
Koeman said on the striker, “I had hoped that he would make it to the last games, but it soon turned out that he was not fit. How are we going to solve it? Someone else plays in the striker position. We have a number of options, I will list them for you. No, I’m not going to say anything about that yet. I discuss that with the players first.”
On finding a permanent alternative to Memphis, Koeman said, “In principle, he has to train all summer to start the new season fit. I still think a fit Memphis is a great player, but it gives us the opportunity to put other players in that position. I don’t want to call it an alternative, but we have to move on.”
Later, Koeman was asked to name the alternatives and he said, “Gakpo, Malen and Weghorst.”
A lot fewer Ajax players were selected this time round and Koeman said on how he came to decide on the squad, “Of course you look at fitness and the level. That is not always possible, because you also have to deal with positions and competition. Obviously, the selection is generally based on what I’ve seen. Now, but also in March.”
Koeman also said he will evaluate Gini Wijnaldum in person before deciding whether he can start, while Xavi Simons is an option for the wings or at number ten.