Ronald Koeman gave his pre-match press conference to the media on Wednesday ahead of the Netherlands clash with Greece on Thursday.
The game with Greece is the Netherlands third in the qualifying group with Oranje winning one and losing one of their previous ties.
Greece are currently three points ahead of the Netherlands in the group and a win is crucial for Oranje as they look to qualify for next years tournament.
Speaking to the press, Koeman described what needs to improve from his side, “Better pressure put on the opponent. A number of game principles as we build up need to be improved. In the Nations League we tried to play with a defender in front of the defense, so you have four men in midfield. We try to develop and improve that with images and training. The players We have an incredibly tough program and the time is short. We have to ensure fewer goals against and better communication.”
On Greece, he added, “They really are a team. They can defend well. They have a lot of speed on the sides. With a great number 10, the captain, a left foot.” He was referring to Trabzonspor midfielder Anastasios Bakasetas.
Koeman is still full of confidence in his side, “I think I said that I had every confidence in a good outcome. For the Nations League also against Croatia. That was less against France, partly due to injuries and illness. Because of what we have done and with images and conversations, I have I definitely feel like everyone realizes how important this week is.”