Ronald Koeman has no intention of leaving his position as head coach of Barcelona in the summer.
Koeman was appointed Barcelona boss in the summer and has been under pressure at times, but seems to have turned the corner.
He recently led Barcelona to the Copa Del Rey title and the club can still win the La Liga title, but that doesn’t stop the speculation over Koeman’s future.
Speaking with Marca, Koeman believes he will remain on as Barcelona boss into next season, “The president has always shown me his support and trust and until I say otherwise, I see myself as a coach for next season.
“I have a contract. but if the club do not want me, then we have to talk.”
Koeman has a contract with Barcelona until the summer of 2022.