Sipke Hulshoff will work as an assistant to Ronald Koeman when he takes over the Netherlands national team following the World Cup.
Patrick Lodewijks and Erwin Koeman have already joined Ronald Koeman’s staff and they will now be joined by Hulshoff, who is currently an assistant with Feyenoord.
The 47-year-old will sign a contract starting from January 1st, 2023 and that will last until after the European Championship in 2024.
A statement on the KNVB website from Koeman read, “Sipke is an innovative field trainer, who complements our technical staff well. In my staff I always try to bring people together who reinforce each other. I think we succeeded.”