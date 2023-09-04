Ronald Koeman is frustrated by the lack of attacking options he has to choose from for his Netherlands selection.
Memphis Depay is out of the squad injured, along with Steven Bergwijn, while Luuk de Jong and Vincent Janssen have both retired from international football.
Speaking at his press conference on Monday, Koeman said on the absence of his top scorer, “Memphis Depay’s injury is the most annoying, but unfortunately we have already gotten used to it. Memphis in shape is an added value for this Dutch team. In principle, his susceptibility to injury has no consequences for his position with the Dutch national team, but he must be in a situation where he can play matches for a longer period of time.”
Koeman is not sure why the Netherlands has trouble bringing through attackers, “I don’t know why so few attackers break through. In general, it’s all number tens and defenders. I think that Ajax has also been looking for the new Kluivert for a long time. Brian Brobbey also looks difficult, he doesn’t play everything but should become a good striker. We have a list of alternatives for many positions, but it is limited at the front.”
Cody Gakpo, Wout Weghorst, Donyell Malen, Steven Berghuis, Noa Lang and Xavi Simons are the attacking options for the Netherlands heading into the crucial Euro qualifiers against Greece and Republic of Ireland.