Ronald Koeman has given his reaction to the Netherlands Nations League draw.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The Netherlands were amongst the top seeds for the draw and they will face Hungary, Germany and Bosnia & Herzegovina in the Nations League.
Speaking to Ons Oranje, Koeman said on the draw, “It could have been worse. Our group is certainly interesting.
“Take a country like Hungary that ended up in Division A for a reason. They have been doing very well with the national team in recent years. That will definitely not be a piece of cake. Of course we know Germany very well. These are always great competitions and we will practice against them in March. Finally, Bosnia-Herzegovina. We know a little less about that at the moment, but they are not in Division A for nothing. That means that you have to take every country seriously.”
Koeman is a big fan of the competition, “Creating the Nations League has been a great idea. You’re really playing for something now.”