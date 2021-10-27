Ronald Koeman thought Barcelona’s 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday was unfair but admitted the club are not doing well.
Falcao scored the only goal of the game for Rayo Vallecano, while Memphis Depay missed a second-half penalty as Barcelona made it two losses in a row.
After the game, Koeman said according to Voetbal International, “In the first fifteen minutes we struggled to get into the game, but from that moment on we had things under control. We’ve had a lot of chances and that’s a good thing, but then you have to score goals. We were superior and deserved more than this.
“We didn’t lose today because of our attitude or our game. It’s just a matter of taking advantage of opportunities. I don’t think there has been a team that has had as many opportunities against Rayo Vallecano as we have. A draw would have been good for morale, but we couldn’t get the ball in.”
Koeman said on his future, “It is normal that there are now more and more doubts. Is my future at Barcelona in danger? I do not know…’
Barcelona are now ninth in the table and Koeman admits things are not going as planned, “We are not doing well. The team has lost the balance in the team. We have lost very important players and our rivals have become stronger. They are further ahead than us, but we have shown that we can compete. We have shown that we can achieve a good level, but it is not enough.”