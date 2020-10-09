Despite failing to sign Memphis Depay on deadline day, Ronald Koeman has stated he is happy with the strength of Barcelona’s squad.
La Liga reportedly blocked Memphis Depay’s move to Barcelona on deadline day due to the club’s finances, and inability to sell Ousmane Dembélé.
However, speaking to Barcelona’s channel, Koeman said, “I am happy with the selection we have. We tried to strengthen ourselves. Sometimes that worked, sometimes not, but that also has to do with the finances of the club. You have to accept that.”
Koeman is happy with Sergino Dest’s debut against Sevilla last weekend, “He did well. I saw him play very comfortably against Sevilla for twenty minutes.”
