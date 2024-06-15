Ronald Koeman spoke to the media ahead of the Netherlands opening Euro 2024 clash against Poland on Sunday.
The Netherlands take on Poland at 2pm BST on Sunday as their Euro 24 campaign gets underway.
Koeman told his press conference, “It’s important to get off to a good start and the most important thing is that you win. If that’s possible the way you want, it’s just beautiful. The result is the most important thing.”
Robert Lewandowski will be missing for Poland and Koeman said he is prepared for this, “It may change our approach a little. We know Lewandowski and his strength. Normally they play with two strikers and another striker will start there. We know all their attackers and what they can bring.”
On who is favourite to win the tournament, Koeman said, “There are many strong countries, of which we are one. There is not a big favourite. Maybe France a little more than the rest. They have already won major tournaments. It will be an open battle between many countries.”