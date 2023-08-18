Ronald Koeman has named his provisional Netherlands squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Greece and the Republic of Ireland.
After the disappointing showing at the Nations League, the Netherlands return to action next month in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. Two important games lie in wait against Greece and the Republic of Ireland.
Koeman has named his provisional squad for the games and there is a call-up for Tottenham centre-back Micky van de Ven and Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen.
There is no place for the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Jeremie Frimpong, Kenny Tete, Jordan Teze, Branco van den Boomen, or Steven Berghuis.