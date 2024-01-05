According to Algemeen Dagblad, Ronald Koeman is keeping his Euro 2024 striker search open.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The striker position is one of the areas that is up for grabs ahead of the European Championships with Ronald Koeman not having many options for the tournament.
According to AD, Koeman is now going to intensify his research into Bologna hotshot Joshua Zirkzee and Thijs Dallinga of Toulouse. Both are seen as strong options for the tournament with Dallinga already making his Oranje debut during the last international period.
There has been a large calling for Zirkzee to make his Netherlands debut due to his form for Bologna this season. He has seven goals for Thiago Motta’s side and is being linked with summer moves to big European clubs.
Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst and Brian Brobbey are currently the main trio of strikers in the Netherlands squad. Koeman may decide to take a look at his options during the March friendlies against Scotland and Germany.