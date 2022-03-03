Ronald Koeman has stated that he is open to becoming the Netherlands head coach once again in the future.
The 58-year-old stood down as Netherlands boss in 2020 to take on his dream job with Barcelona. However, he was fired as head coach of the Catalan side earlier this season.
Louis van Gaal is currently Netherlands head coach but he is due to stand down after the World Cup later this year. In search of a successor, Koeman’s name has been mentioned.
In Videoland’s Força Koeman series, Koeman said on the Netherlands job, “Who knows, maybe that will come again. Yes, I’m open to that. It may still suit me best. Not being on the field every day.”
Koeman was due to take charge of Oranje at Euro 2020 before the tournament was delayed for a year. He would like to take Netherlands to a final tournament, “You become a national coach to also experience a final tournament. That’s missing. If I ever get a chance to experience it… I’m not going to apply for a job, but it’s a small loss.”