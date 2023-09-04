Ronald Koeman is open to Luuk de Jong coming out of international retirement and will not close the door on Georginio Wijnaldum after his move to Saudi Arabia.
De Jong has started the season in great form for PSV Eindhoven, leading to calls for him to come out of international retirement. However, the striker did say on Sunday that the door is closed.
Koeman was asked about this at his press conference on Monday and responded, Luuk and I had a good conversation when he called me to retire. He had his reasons for that, and I accepted them. If he wants to come back, he knows where to find me. That’s up to him. Our contact is so good that he will call me. For me the door is always open, but the ball is in his court.
Koeman confirmed that he would like to have De Jong available, “In my previous period, Luuk was always in the selection. The answer lies there. I brought Luuk to Barcelona. He didn’t expect that at the time either. So if he wants to give something back, he knows what to do.”
Koeman also discussed Georginio Wijnaldum’s move to Saudi Arabia and whether that would end his chances of a call-up for Oranje, “He wants to play football and that was possible in this competition. Marcelo Brozovic, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Cristiano Ronaldo also play there and I think they also play for their national team. So I’m not saying no in advance.”