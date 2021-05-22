Ronald Koeman has admitted he has no idea if he will be Barcelona head coach next season and confirmed talks will be held with Joan Laporta.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Barcelona face Eibar on Saturday in their final game of the season and the pressure is on Koeman after they fell out of the La Liga title race. Barcelona will finish the season in third of fourth spot.
Fans have been calling for Koeman to go and at his press conference on Friday, the former Netherlands boss confirmed that talks will be held after the season about his future.
Koeman said, “I don’t know if I will continue as coach, to be honest. I’ve not spoken with the president.
“I know we need to make changes in order to win trophies and if that means a new coach or players then fine; but it needs to be communicated.”
Koeman lashed out at the Spanish media and the club’s board, “You need to respect your coach and players more. In the last part of the season, I’ve not felt the support of the club.
“Things have come out in the press. They don’t deserve that kind of treatment, things should be done differently.
“I know there’s a lot of pressure here and I accept this, but sometimes I think in this country there’s much more of a culture with the media getting involved with a coach’s future, which I think is disrespectful.”
Stubbornness is the biggest problem and then, revenge on the players who dared to speak out.
It must also be mentioned the lack of skill in making the first eleven and managing substitutes.
Koeman does not have the quality to train Barça. He is an average coach with disgusting behavior.
He is right if the Club is not supporting him and not communicating with him. As far as the media, well that comes with it in Barcelona. Koeman is a good coach if the fit does not work, would love to see him back as the NL coach.