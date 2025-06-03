Ronald Koeman gave a press conference on Tuesday as the Netherlands internationals gathered for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
The Netherlands face Finland and Malta in the coming week as their World Cup qualifying campaign gets underway.
Koeman was asked why Ajax striker Brian Brobbey was missing from the squad and according to Voetbal International, he said, “It was mainly due to his fitness. In his last period he didn’t always play and played full matches. Yes, he was a starter, but he wasn’t one hundred percent fit. And also not in terms of performance, too little. Then it’s a sum total.”
Is Koeman worried about the current lack of striker options at the Netherlands? “I don’t know exactly what is currently walking around in the 15 and 16-year-old age group, but it is clear that we no longer have those classic, big strikers like we used to. We had players like Kluivert, Huntelaar and Van Nistelrooy back then. You see fewer types like that now.”
He added that either Memphis or Wout Weghorst would start up front against Finland on Saturday. He was then asked about AZ Alkmaar talent Mexx Meerdink and Koeman confirmed he is watching him, “He is definitely an interesting player if he becomes AZ’s regular striker. In a few weeks he has shown that there is a future in that. Let’s hope that he gets the chance and takes it, so that he is a player who may be an option for us.”
Koeman was asked what Sem Steijn has to do to be selected, “It’s not about how many goals you score, but also for others who are eligible, it’s true that we play with a fairly fixed selection. If you call up new guys, what does that mean for the guys who were there against Spain? For Steijn, the challenge must be to bring the same next year.”
Koeman confirmed he is not a fan of the upcoming Club World Cup, “I’ve said before that it’s absurd that it’s being played. The clubs will be happy about it because of the money, but you’re destroying the players. I can’t imagine that a player is as happy about winning a Club World Cup compared to winning, say, a Champions League.”