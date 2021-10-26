Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is confident that Memphis Depay will rediscover his form after the attacker struggled in the loss to Real Madrid.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Netherlands international was criticised in the Spanish press after his performance in the 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid at the weekend.
Speaking at his press conference on Tuesday, Koeman was asked about Memphis and said, “He has not been able to be decisive in the last games. He knows that too. But he is self-critical and knows that things have to be improved. We are working on that.”
Barcelona face Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.