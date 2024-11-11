Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman has confirmed that Memphis Depay is not yet fit enough to be back in the Oranje squad.
Memphis is currently playing in Brazil with Corinthians and has two goals and four assists for the club so far this season. His match-winner at the weekend saw questions arose again about a recall to the Netherlands squad.
However, Ronald Koeman has explained that fitness is the main reason he was absent as the squad met up on Monday in Zeist.
He said, according to Voetbal International at his press conference, “Memphis is not good enough and not fit enough yet.
“If he continues like this, he will be in the picture in March.”
Memphis has only completed ninety minutes once for Corinthians.