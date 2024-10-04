Ronald Koeman named his Netherlands squad for the October internationals with a number of key players out missing.
The Nations League continues for Oranje with two away ties in October, firstly in Hungary and then in Germany.
Koeman named his squad on Friday but will be without PSV Eindhoven duo Jerdy Schouten and Joey Veerman. Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber is also out, along with Frenkie de Jong, Wout Weghorst and Memphis Depay.
Koeman has included Brighton midfielder Mats Wieffer and Aston Villa full-back Ian Maatsen, who were both missing from last month’s squad. Micky van de Ven, Stefan de Vrij and Teun Koopmeiners are also back.
The full squad can be seen below.