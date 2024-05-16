Ronald Koeman has named his provisional Netherlands squad for the European Championships.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Koeman does not need to name his final squad until June 7 but he has decided to name a 30-man provisional squad.
Included in the provisional squad are Marten de Roon and Frenkie de Jong despite their injury concerns while Ryan Gravenberch is also included.
Missing out are Joshua Zirkzee, Mats Wieffer and Jurrien Timber through fitness concerns while Thijs Dallinga has been overlooked.
The full squad is as follows:
Goalkeepers: Nick Olij (Sparta Rotterdam), Mark Flekken (Brentford), Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton)
Defenders: Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham), Ian Maatsen (Borussia Dortmund), Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Daley Blind (Girona)
Midfielders: Frenkie De Jong (Barcelona), Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Quinten Timber (Feyenoord), Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven), Jerdy Schouten (PSV), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Georginio Wijnaldum (Al-Ettifaq)
Forwards: Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid), Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim), Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool)