Ronald Koeman has selected his provisional Netherlands squad for the upcoming Nations League quarter-final ties against Spain.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The Netherlands face Spain twice in March for a place in the Nations League last four with the first leg at home on the 20th of March. The return is three days later.
Koeman named his provisional squad on Friday and there was a return for Memphis Depay, who is now playing for Corinthians in Brazil. However, here is no spot for Matthijs de Ligt or Joshua Zirkzee due to their form with Manchester United. Joey Veerman is also left out as Koeman decided to name only 25 players.
The full squad will be announced in two weeks time.
Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion), Mark Fleken (Brentford), Nick Olij (Sparta Rotterdam)
Defenders: Nathan Aké (Manchester City), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer 04 Leverkusen), Lutsharel Geertruida (RB Leipzig), Jorrel Hato (Ajax), Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton & Hove Albion), Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale), Jurriën Timber (Arsenal)
Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax), Jerdy Schouten (PSV), Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)
Forwards: Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Noa Lang (PSV), Donyell Malen (Aston Villa), Memphis Depay (Corinthians), Xavi Simons (Leipzig)