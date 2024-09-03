Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman has criticised Steven Bergwijn’s decision to join Saudi side Al-Ittihad.
Bergwijn sealed a transfer to Saudi Arabia from Ajax on Monday and a day later, Koeman discussed the winger at his press conference. He had previously called up Georginio Wijnaldum who is playing in Saudi Arabia.
Koeman said, according to Voetbal International, about Bergwijn, “Wijnaldum once went that way, because he had a problem at Paris Saint-Germain. He could only go to that country to play football until January. In Bergwijn’s case, sporting ambition does not prevail. In principle, the book is closed for him.”
Koeman added that he has had no contact with Bergwijn, “But I think he knows how I feel about this.”
Later on, Koeman continued, “I think, when you are 26, your main ambition should be sporting, not financial. Those are choices that players make. I have never been in that situation, because I could go to Barcelona. He could have stayed at Ajax, that is not bad either, is it? You have to respect that choice, but personally I would not do that.”
Koeman also confirmed that the Netherlands team is now closed for Marten de Roon and Wijnaldum as well, “They were not really surprised. I think they felt it. It was very positive. They understood it and thought it was a logical choice. They thanked me for a great time. In principle, that decision has been made. Never say never, but then strange things have to happen.”