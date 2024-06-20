Maatsen set to join Aston Vill... According to The Athletic, Ian Maatsen is set to join ...

Ajax set their sights on Rosar... According to De Telegraaf, Ajax are hoping to sign Pablo ...

Pavlidis set to join Benfica Vangelis Pavlidis is set to depart AZ Alkmaar to join ...

Feyenoord announce midfielders... Feyenoord has announced the signing of midfielder Chris-Kévin Nadje from ...

Feyenoord confirms Priske appo... Feyenoord has named Brian Priske as their new head coach. Follow ...

Ajax looking to sign Weghorst According to Voetbal International, Ajax are looking to sign Wout ...

Liverpool and Newcastle circli... According to Algemeen Dagblad, several Premier League sides are interested ...