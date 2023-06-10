Ronald Koeman does not understand why Jeremie Frimpong turned down the invitation to play for Netherlands U21s at the upcoming European Championships.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Bayer Leverkusen right-back was left out of the Netherlands squad for the upcoming Nations League semi-final with Croatia. He was invited into the U21 squad but Erwin van de Looi confirmed that Frimpong turned it down as he believed he should have been in the main squad.
Koeman was asked about Frimpong’s decision at his press conference on Saturday and said, “Not good.
“I don’t think that’s okay, the Dutch Juniors are playing a European Championship. If a player thinks he’s gone beyond that level, I think you’re making the wrong decision.”
Koeman has previously stated that he does not believe Frimpong suits his system with four defenders. The 22-year-old has previously said he only dreams of playing for the Netherlands but he can also choose Ghana or England.
Ugghhh, is he trying to chase Frimpong away!