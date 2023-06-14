Ronald Koeman has discussed why Daley Blind is in the Netherlands squad despite a lack of playing time at club level.
Blind was initially dropped from the 23-man squad but was recalled after Matthijs de Ligt was injured. This is despite barely playing for Bayern Munich since joining them in January.
Speaking to NOS, Koeman said on the defender, “I think he has always been a player who belonged to the Dutch national team. The lack of playing time was the reason he was excluded from the 23-man squad, but he has shown to be super fit during this period. Then he is an alternative if something needs to be changed.”
“Is it strange that he is there? You may think so, but I don’t. I look at quality, input and experience in positions. It can be used in several positions. It could be different after the summer, if that is still the case.”