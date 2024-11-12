Ronald Koeman did not think it was necessary to send Antoni Milambo a signal by including the Feyenoord midfielder in his provisional squad.
The young midfielder has been in good form for Feyenoord in recent months and has been scoring in the Champions League.
He is currently injured but was fit when Ronald Koeman left him out of his provisional Netherlands squad for the upcoming games.
Asked about Milambo and whether he should have received a signal of his form by being included in the provisional squad, Koeman reacted in a surprised manner.
According to Voetbal International, he said, “There are other players who can get that signal. So I don’t believe that should be the case with him. He is a young player who is developing, but there is also a lot of competition for his position. There are other players, so we can better talk about the players who are there.”
Koeman called Kenneth Taylor to let him know he wasn’t part of the squad, “I felt it necessary to say that he was not there. We have Koopmeiners and Reijnders for that position. But I expressed in the phone call that I am satisfied with how he is developing now.”