Ronald Koeman will not make major changes to his starting eleven ahead of the Netherlands last 16 clash with Romania on Tuesday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
After the 3-2 loss against Austria, the Netherlands face a dangerous Romania side in the Euro last 16 on Tuesday.
Ronald Koeman spoke at his press conference about possible changes, “Not much is going to change. There is no reason for that either. Of course it wasn’t good, but there’s no reason to panic. We’ve been together for a longer period of time.”
He added, “I make choices based on what I have and what I see.”
Koeman added that Joey Veerman could possibly play despite being taken off in the first half v Austria. However, Daley Blind is not an option for the midfield, “I see it differently and I decide.”
When looking at the brackets, so far all the teams that are listed first have won and Ronania and Austria are listed as such. I Believe that Romania will beat Netherlands because there will not be anything new.