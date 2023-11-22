Barcelona linked with Wieffer According to Sport, Feyenoord midfielder Mats Wieffer is a potential ...

Hato surprised by Netherlands ... Ajax defender Jorrel Hato has admitted he was surprised to ...

Utrecht strike late to prevent... FC Utrecht battled back from 2-0 down to earn a ...

Timber fires Feyenoord to vict... Quinten Timber's excellent goal was enough to earn Feyenoord a ...

Late penalty sees Almere City ... Ajax once again dropped points on Sunday as they were ...

Vriends double leads Sparta to... Bart Vriends scored twice as Sparta Rotterdam came away from ...

PSV steam past PEC Zwolle PSV Eindhoven's perfect start to the league campaign continued with ...