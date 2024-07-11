Ronald Koeman addressed the Netherlands support after their semi-final exit to England on Wednesday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The Netherlands lost 2-1 to England on Wednesday evening after a heartbreaking last minute winner from Ollie Watkins.
Taking to X, Ronald Koeman addressed the supporters, “Our adventure came to a painful end last night in the semi-final, in a match in which our team gave everything. I am proud of this great group of players and staff, who worked together with enormous dedication.
“The support of all the Oranje fans was also unparalleled and overwhelming: wherever we went, they coloured the host cities orange. I want to thank everyone for this wonderful journey, we showed who we are and put the Netherlands back on the map.”
The Netherlands will be back together in September as another Nations League campaign gets underway with ties against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Germany.
Koeman should give the chance to the younger players in the upcoming matches
I can see the following lineup for the nations league matches
A 3-5-2 formation that is versatile and flexible enough to be converted into a 4-3-3 without any player change during the game:
——————–verbruggen———————-
—-timber———-de ligt———-v.d ven—-
Frimpong-d jong-schouten-koopmeiners-hartmann
————–zirkzee——–gakpo—————-
*********
——————–verbruggen———————-
timber—-de ligt—–v.d ven—-hartmann
————–d jong———schouten————
——————–koopmeiners——————-
Frimpong———-zirkzee————-gakpo
* xavi simons can play instead of koopmeiners though
In general, the Netherlands made good performances in the tournament, but some new faces, such as Zirkzee, Summerville, Frimpong, Maatsen, Botman must be given the opportunity. We will continue ever for ever to support the Oranje Squad.